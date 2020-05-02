Four injured in scuffle over land dispute in Rajouri

Four persons belonging to two families were on Saturday injured after they entered into a scuffle over a land dispute in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the incident took place in Karad Larkuti village of Rajouri district, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kandi Police Station.

Police officials informed that two families, who are close relatives had a dispute over a piece of land and members of both the families entered into the scuffle on Saturday morning.

Four persons from the two families have received injuries in the clashes, officials said, adding that the injured after receiving initial medical aid at Kandi Sub District Hospital were shifted to Rajouri district hospital.