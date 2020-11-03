Four J&K cadre IPS officers promoted as ADGPs

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has promoted four IPS officers of J&K cadre as additional director generals of police (ADGPs).

Dr. S.D. Singh, Satish Khandare, Rajesh Kumar and T. Namgyal of 1995 batch have been promoted as ADGPs with effect from 01.01.2020, read an order, issued by the administration.

The government has also ordered promotion of Amit Kumar to super time scale (DIG) grade with effect from 01.01.2020.

It has also ordered grade promotion of Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohd Suleman Choudhary to the selection grade of IPS (level 13 of pay matrix) with effect from 01.01.2020.

Sheema Nabi Qasba and P.D. Nitya have been promoted to senior time scale of IPS with effect from 01.01.2020.