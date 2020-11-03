Four kilogram heroin-like substance recovered in J&K's Mendhar: Police

Security forces have recovered a major consignment of heroin-like substance, suspected to be a part of cross-LoC smuggling racket, from Dhargaloon area of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said a joint patrolling party of police station Gursai along with SOG, 39 RR and 49 RR of Indian Army conducted a search operation in Dhargloon and during searches approximately four kilograms of heroin-like substance was recovered.

He said a case vide FIR No 89/20 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act was lodged at police station Gursai.

Angral said an investigation is underway and a search is going on in the area to probe its handlers and the source.

He said the area where the consignment was recovered is located near the Line of Control (LoC) and evidence suggests its trans-border smuggling links.

This is the fourth big recovery of narcotics in this border area in the past 20 days.