Four LeT militant associates held in Beerwah: Kashmir Police

Four militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were held in a joint operation by the police and army in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that Budgam Police and army’s 53 RR apprehended four militant associates of LeT during a cordon and search operation from Pethkoot area of Beerwah.

They have been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, S/O Ghulam Ahmad Wani; Showkat Ahmad, S/O Abdul Rashid – both residents of Pethkot; and Aqib Maqbool Khan, s/o Mohd Maqbool Khan, R/O- Chedbug Budgam and Ajaz Ahmad Dar, S/O Asadullah Dar R/O- Cherwani Chrarsharief, read the statement.

This group was associated with banned organisation LeT and was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active militants in the area, it added.

During the search operation, some ammunition including Ak-47 rounds (24), 05 detonators and other incriminating material has also been recovered, the statement read further. In this regard, a case vide FIR NO- 225/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered at police station Beerwah.