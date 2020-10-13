Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 4:30 PM

Four men held with arms and ammunition in Budgam

"Arms and ammunition including 2 Chinese grenades, a pistol magazine, 8 pistol rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds and a flag of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were recovered.”
Representational Image
Representational Image

Police on Tuesday claimed to have held four persons in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the police arrested four men from Chadoora during a search operation.

“Arms and ammunition including 2 Chinese grenades, a pistol magazine, 8 pistol rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds and a flag of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were recovered,” said the report.

Those arrested have been identified as Arshid Mushtaq Baghat, Nisar Bashir Baghat, both residents of Balpora Wathora, Tahir Jahangir Dar of Sheikhpora Wathora and Adil Bashir Wani, a resident of Kralpora.

Meanwhile, an official told KNO that police have registered FIR under section 18,19,20,23 of Unlawful Activities Act in this regard and started an investigation.

