Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 8:41 AM

Four militant associates arrested in Hajin: Police

two live grenades, one AK magazine, 25 live rounds of AK- 47 and a UBGL were recovered from their possession.
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 8:41 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir police late Sunday claimed to have busted a militant module by arresting four persons in separate operations from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Acting on a specific input Bandipora Police, 13 RR, 45BN CRPF have arrested a militant associate from Chandergeer area during a search operation,” said a police spokesman. The associate has been identified as Shafat Ahmad. A live grenades was recovered from his possession, he said.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

In a separate operation, the police stated, “three more militant associates namely Mudasir Ahmad Khawaja, Abdul Qayoom Margo and Ishfaq Ahmad DAR were arrested in a joint CASO by Bandipora police, 13RR and 45 Bn CRPF in Sadhunara area”. 

The spokesman said that two live grenades, one AK magazine, 25 live rounds of AK- 47 and a UBGL were recovered from their possession.

He said that the militant associates have been “actively involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants of proscribed LeT outfit”. 

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Agriculture officer dies of COVID-19 in Jammu; J&K toll 190

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Police station Hajin while as further investigation is going on, added the spokesman.

Related News