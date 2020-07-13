Four militant associates arrested in Hajin: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police late Sunday claimed to have busted a militant module by arresting four persons in separate operations from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Acting on a specific input Bandipora Police, 13 RR, 45BN CRPF have arrested a militant associate from Chandergeer area during a search operation,” said a police spokesman. The associate has been identified as Shafat Ahmad. A live grenades was recovered from his possession, he said.

In a separate operation, the police stated, “three more militant associates namely Mudasir Ahmad Khawaja, Abdul Qayoom Margo and Ishfaq Ahmad DAR were arrested in a joint CASO by Bandipora police, 13RR and 45 Bn CRPF in Sadhunara area”.

The spokesman said that two live grenades, one AK magazine, 25 live rounds of AK- 47 and a UBGL were recovered from their possession.

He said that the militant associates have been “actively involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants of proscribed LeT outfit”.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Police station Hajin while as further investigation is going on, added the spokesman.