Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Pinjora area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Taking to Twitter, a police spokesman said four unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight. He said the operation was still underway.

The gunfight broke out early Monday morning after the police, army and the CRPF launched a search operation in the area.

This is the second gunfight in the district in less than 24 hours. Yesterday, five militants were killed by the forces in a gunfight in Reben area of the district.