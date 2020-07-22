Four more COVID-19 deaths take J&K toll to 270

Four more patients who had tested COVID-19 positive have died, taking the number of people who have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 270, officials said on Wednesday.

The fresh deaths include a 45-year-old from Zoonimar who was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at CD hospital, his age-mate male from Palpora who passed away at SMHS hospital while two others, one of them a 58-year-old man from Rajbagh, died at SKIMS Soura.

Regarding Zoonimar man, official sources told news agency GNS that he had tested positive for the virus and was brought to CD Hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here, late last night. “The patient was declared covid-19 positive and was brought to CD hospital late last night. However the doctors who attended him declared him dead on arrival,” said an official.

A 45-year-old male from Palpora who was diagnosed of having community acquired pneumonia among other ailments died at SMHS hospital, a senior doctor told GNS.

“Two covid-19 patients died during the night at SKIMS,” said an official, adding one of them was a quinquagenarian from Rajbagh who was admitted on July 16 and tested positive subsequently.

With these deaths, 250 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to covid-19.