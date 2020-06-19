Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:42 AM

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

One militant was killed yesterday and the operation was suspended in the evening due to darkness.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:42 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Four more militants were killed as the encounter entered into second day in Bandpaho area of Imam Sahib in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, taking the death toll to five.

Official sources told news agency GNS that five militants have been killed so far. However, they said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Trending News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

The gunfight broke out yesterday after a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Bandpaho.

One militant was killed yesterday and the operation was suspended in the evening due to darkness.

22 militants, including few top commanders, have been killed in Shopian district this month so far.

Latest News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

File Pic

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

Mobile Internet has been also suspended in Shopian district as a “precautionary measure”.

Related News