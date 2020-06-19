Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Four more militants were killed as the encounter entered into second day in Bandpaho area of Imam Sahib in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, taking the death toll to five.

Official sources told news agency GNS that five militants have been killed so far. However, they said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight broke out yesterday after a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Bandpaho.

One militant was killed yesterday and the operation was suspended in the evening due to darkness.

22 militants, including few top commanders, have been killed in Shopian district this month so far.

Mobile Internet has been also suspended in Shopian district as a “precautionary measure”.