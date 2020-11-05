India, Latest News
IANS
Panyam (Andhra Pradesh),
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 1:15 PM

Four of family commit suicide in Andhra's Kurnool district

He also took his daughter, a 10th standard student, and son, a fourth standard student.
A family of four committed suicide at Kouluru village of Panyam mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district by throwing themselves under a goods train.

Sheik Abdul Salam (45), his wife Noorjehan (43), daughter Salma (14) and son Dada Kalandar took the extreme step on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m.

“Following their suicide, the train operators informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident and we have registered a case under CrPc Section 174,” a GRP official told IANS.

According to the police, Salam was allegedly involved in a theft case earlier, and had lost his job in a gold shop.

“He later procured bail and was eking out a living driving a rented auto rickshaw for the last one month,” he said.

On the fateful day, Salam started off giving an impression that he would drop his wife, a private school teacher, at school.

He also took his daughter, a 10th standard student, and son, a fourth standard student, from Nandyal and went to Kouluru railway station in Panyam mandal to take the extreme step.

