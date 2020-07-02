Four people die after slipping into 20-feet well in Kupwara

Four persons died after falling into a well in Dard Harie village in Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.



They were rescued from the well in an unconscious state and shifted to hospital where they were declared dead.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the four persons were rescued from the well in an unconscious state.

An official said: “All the four were declared brought dead by the doctors at the health centre.”

A top police official said the bodies have been handed over to their legal heirs for last rites after all medico-legal formalities.