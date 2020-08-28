Four persons trapped in Poonch river rescued after 24 hours

Four persons who were trapped in a flooded river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were rescued after 24 hours on Friday morning.

The four persons were extracting sand and stones from the river in Salhotri area near the Line of Control on Thursday morning when water level increased abruptly and all of then got trapped following which a rescue operation was launched by the police and locals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that hectic efforts were made on Thursday to rescue all four men but continuous heavy rainfall and rise in water level in the river caused a delay in the rescue operation.

“On Friday morning at around 06 AM, rescue teams of army and police assisted by locals of the area rescued all four persons from the flood,” said SSP Poonch.