Four shopkeepers booked for Covid-19 violations in Uri

Rs 4000 realised as fine from violators
The authorities deployed to check COVID-19 safety guideline violations in north Kashmir’s Uri town on Tuesday booked four shopkeepers and recovered a fine of Rs 4,000 from the violators.

“We have recovered a fine of Rs 1,000 from the people for the violation of social distancing and not wearing masks while the department of Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution (CAPD) recovered a fine of Rs 3,000 from the shopkeepers for failing to produce the rate list,” said Naveed Altaf, nodal officer for Covid-19 duty in Uri.

Police said that they have also booked four shopkeepers for selling goods without rate list. “A case under FIR number 102, 103,104 and 105 under section 3/7 EC Act has been registered at police station Uri following recommendations from CAPD officials,” said a police official.

Social distancing norms were thrown to winds on Tuesday in various parts of Uri as the markets reopened ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. “In main town Uri people were seen lined up at the ATMs and shops without maintaining social distance while the authorities were acting as mute spectators,” said a local.

He said same scenes were witnessed in Boniyar and Chandanwari areas. “I believe more fine needs to be imposed on the violators,” he said.    

Uri administration on Tuesday constituted flying squads to check COVID19 safety guideline violations with the government announcing relaxation in COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions in several parts of Kashmir for three days from today to allow people to make purchases ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

