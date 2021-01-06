Four suspects arrested over death of Srinagar youth at Pahalgam hotel

Police in the southern Anantnag district on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four suspects over the death of a Srinagar youth at a hotel in Pahalgam tourist resort.

In a statement, a spokesman said that Police station Pahalgam has made arrests in the case of the death of Srinagar youth, Mubashir Sajad Dar.

“On December 28, 2020 police station Pahalgam had received information about the death of one Srinagar based youth namely Mubashir Sajad Dar son of Sajad Ahmad Dar resident of Khanyar. Upon receipt of the information an inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC was initiated by the police station concerned,” said the spokesman, in a statement.

“During the course of proceedings under relevant sections followed by completion of medico-legal formalities, the body of the youth to legal heirs” the statement read.

A SIT headed by SPDO Pahalgam was formed by SSP Anantnag, Sandeep Chaudhary. “Many suspects were rounded up and were questioned which included his (deceased’s) friends who accompanied him to tourist destination Pahalgam. Technical methods were used to collect evidence which led to some suspects,” the statement read further.

On the basis of investigation, a case under FIR number 02/2021 under section 304 IPC 8/21,20,27 NDPS Act was registered at police station Pahalgam.

Four suspects — Usman Ali Baba son of Ali Mohammad Baba resident of Wanabal Srinagar; Kateeb Ali Buch son of Nasir Jan Buch resident of Wanabal Srinagar, Omar Aftab Dar son of Aftab Ahmad Dar, resident of Hyderpora Srinagar and a drugs dealer Reyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mahd Ramzan Dar resident of Hassanpora tavela Bijbehera — have been arrested, the statement read further. “Dar supplied them heroin.”

Further investigation of the case is going on, added the spokesman.