Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sriangar,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 6:44 PM

Four travellers among 217 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, total 120744

116 cases were from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir
A health worker collects sample of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo
217 new covid-19 cases, including four travellers, were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 120744, officials said on Wednesday.

Among them, they said, 116 cases were from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir, reported news agency GNS.

They said Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla 19, Budgam 11, Kupwara 2, Pulwama 4, Anantnag 8, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 2, Jammu 77, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 3, Doda 5, Kathua 4, Kishtwar 0, Samba 19, Poonch 2, Ramban 2 and Reasi 1.

They further said that 270 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals 128 from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir.

