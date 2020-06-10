Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:59 AM

Fresh exchange of fire at Shopian gunfight site

It said the firefight was on when this report was being filed.
A fierce gunfight has resumed in Sugoo area of south Kashmir’s Shopian, hours after three militants were killed on Wednesday morning.

Official sources told news agency GNS that as the a joint team of police, CRPF and army started searches after a lull following early morning gun battle, there was fresh firing from the militants hiding in the vast orchard.

It said the firefight was on when this report was being filed.

The gunfight broke out early today after a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sugoo Hendhama.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter in which three militants were killed.

“There was a lull for quite some time and the joint team had started searches to recover the bodies. However suddenly militants again opened fire which was retaliated,” the report said.

