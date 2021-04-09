Fresh exchange of fire reported after nightlong lull in Shopian

Fresh exchange of fire was reported between holed up militants and security forces in southern Shopian district after a nightlong lull, reports said today.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that firing started this morning again between the militants who have taken cover inside a mosque and the security forces.

The encounter broke out at Jan mohalla in the main town yesterday after the police, army and the CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation there.

Three unidentified militants were killed and as many soldiers injured in the gunfight yesterday, said the report.

As per police, the Chief of proscribed (militant) outfit AGuH (JeM) is among the trapped militants.