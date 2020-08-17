Fresh exchange of fire reported from Baramulla gunfight site

A fresh exchange of fire was reported from the site of a gunfight between the militants and the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that fresh firing took place at the encounter site where searches were underway to look for the third militant involved in an attack on a naka party that left three security personnel dead.

Contact has been established with the third hiding militant in the area, the officer said.

Earlier, two militants were killed in the firefight that broke out hours after the attack on a joint naka party in Kreeri.