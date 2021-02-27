Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 27, 2021, 11:45 AM

Fresh snowfall on J&K mountains

Srinagar recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 27, 2021, 11:45 AM
Fresh snowfall has occurred in the hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Fresh snowfall has occurred in the hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches of J&K occurred on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast same weather conditions during the next 24 hours till Sunday.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain in plains and snow over higher reaches of J&K most likely to continue today. Significant decrease in rain/snow likely from tomorrow onwards.

Trending News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Dr Syed Khurshid Iqbal

DAK expresses grief over demise of noted surgeon Dr Khurshid Iqbal

“Hilly areas may receive snowfall up to one foot,” a statement issued Aby the MET office said.

Fresh snowfall has occurred in the hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam.

Srinagar recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Latest News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

Army personnel while performing at winter adventure sports in Gulmarg on February 7. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Army plans skiing trips in high altitude areas to counter China

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Leh town of Ladakh had 0.9, Kargil minus 3.8 and Drass minus 2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 14.4, Mata Vaishno Devi base town Katra had 12.2, Batote 5.3, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in ,
Related News