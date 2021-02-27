Fresh snowfall on J&K mountains

Rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches of J&K occurred on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast same weather conditions during the next 24 hours till Sunday.





“Intermittent light to moderate rain in plains and snow over higher reaches of J&K most likely to continue today. Significant decrease in rain/snow likely from tomorrow onwards.





“Hilly areas may receive snowfall up to one foot,” a statement issued Aby the MET office said.





Fresh snowfall has occurred in the hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam.





Srinagar recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.





Leh town of Ladakh had 0.9, Kargil minus 3.8 and Drass minus 2 as the night’s lowest temperature.





Jammu city had 14.4, Mata Vaishno Devi base town Katra had 12.2, Batote 5.3, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.



