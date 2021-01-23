Fresh snowfall shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Saturday suspended after fresh snowfall and slippery conditions across Jawahar tunnel.

Confirming the closure of the highway for traffic, DSP Traffic NHW, Shamsher Singh said that efforts are on to clear the stranded vehicles in Jawahar tunnel and Banihal area.

Hundreds of Kashmir bound vehicles are currently stuck between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal area due to slippery road conditions on both sides of the tunnel.

The DSP informed that more than one hundred Kashmir bound vehicles crossed Jawahar tunnel before the highway closed.

Meanwhile, snowfall also started in Banihal while rains lashed Ramban since early this morning.