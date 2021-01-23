Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Banihal,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:58 PM

Fresh snowfall shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

The DSP informed that more than one hundred Kashmir bound vehicles crossed Jawahar tunnel before the highway closed.
GK Web Desk
Banihal,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:58 PM
GK photo

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Saturday suspended after fresh snowfall and slippery conditions across Jawahar tunnel.

Confirming the closure of the highway for traffic, DSP Traffic NHW, Shamsher Singh said that efforts are on to clear the stranded vehicles in Jawahar tunnel and Banihal area. 

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

Hundreds of Kashmir bound vehicles are currently stuck between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal area due to slippery road conditions on both sides of the tunnel.

The DSP informed that more than one hundred Kashmir bound vehicles crossed Jawahar tunnel before the highway closed.

Meanwhile, snowfall also started in Banihal while rains lashed Ramban since early this morning.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News