From 'Hukus bae kus' to 'Sajan re jhoot mat bolo': Trainer's unusual chants create buzz online

A trainer of the Fire and Emergency Services department is winning accolades online for his incredible oral skills and gestures to discipline firemen through a parade.

The same discipline is on display in a two-minute odd video of the parade rehearsal by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel purportedly inside the department’s Batmaloo yard in Srinagar.

The video has created a lot of buzz on social media thanks to the blend of harmony in every step and gesture of each of the 18-odd personnel and their trainer’s motivational chants.

“Utho utho kamar kaso, sehar se pehle chal pado, kadi hai raah dosto… ” (Get up folks, pull up your socks and get there, the route is tough…). Each chant of the muscular trainer synchronizes with the steps of the personnel absolutely taken in tandem.

There is also a lesson on morals and integrity.

“Sajan re jhoot mat bolo, khuda ke paas jana hai… ” (Don’t lie mate, we ought to be accountable to the Almighty… ” even as there is also the Kashmiri folklore on offer. “Hukus Bae kus teli van che kus… “