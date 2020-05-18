Full-grown male leopard shot dead in Bhadarwah

A full-grown six -year-old male leopard was shot dead reportedly by some unidentified poachers in Neeru range under Bhadarwah forest division on Monday.

Primary investigation revealed the animal died due to a bullet injury in the stomach, officials said.

“Bullet injury marks were found in the stomach and post mortem carried out by veterinary doctor on the spot confirmed the death due to bullet injury,” said Shafqat Khakan Malik, range officer of Bhadarwah Forest Division.

Zeeshan Tahir, Tehsildar Bhadarwah, said the guilty will be punished, as per law.