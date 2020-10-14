Gadkari to initiate blasting process for Zojila tunnel construction work on Oct 15

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday will initiate the first blasting for construction related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh, the government said.

The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. At present it is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

The Ministry of Road Transport, Highways (RTH) said Gadkari will initiate the first blasting for Zojila Tunnel in J&K on Thursday.