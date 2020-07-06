Ganderbal drowning: Body of one missing boy fished out after 18 hours

The body of one of the two boys who drowned while bathing in river Sindh in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district was retrieved after 18 hours on Monday.

On Sunday, Zahid Farooq Rather and Rashid Khan, both residents of Palpora Noorbagh Srinagar, drowned in the water body near Kijpora Kangan.

The locals as well SDRF team reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation which was suspended last night. “The rescue operation was resumed this morning and body of one of them, Zahid Farooq Rather, was retrieved near Preng,” a police officer told news agency GNS.

The efforts are underway to trace the other boy, the officer added.