Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Jammu dedicated for COVID-19 patients for now as cases surge

Authorities at Gandhi Nagar hospital in Jammu on Tuesday closed all the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) after the hospital was declared as dedicated Covid-19 health facility in view of surge in cases.

News agency KNO quoted an order by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital confirming the development.

“As Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu has been declared as temporary Covid-19 dedicated hospital w.e.f 27-04-2021 at 10.00 am, all the OPDs are closed, and all the consultants are advised to discharge all the non-COVID patients or refer them to other centre,” the order reads.