Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 2:40 PM

Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Jammu dedicated for COVID-19 patients for now as cases surge

MS orders discharging of all non-COVID patients.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 2:40 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Authorities at Gandhi Nagar hospital in Jammu on Tuesday closed all the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) after the hospital was declared as dedicated Covid-19 health facility in view of surge in cases. 

News agency KNO quoted an order by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital confirming the development. 

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Section 144 CrPc imposed in Srinagar amid COVID surge

A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow for weekly repair work

The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo

'Well placed' to tackle prevailing COVID-19 surge: DC Srinagar

“As Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu has been declared as temporary Covid-19 dedicated hospital w.e.f 27-04-2021 at 10.00 am, all the OPDs are closed, and all the consultants are advised to discharge all the non-COVID patients or refer them to other centre,” the order reads. 

Tagged in , ,
Related News