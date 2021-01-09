Gang of thieves involved in shop loot held in J&K's Banihal: SSP

Five persons involved in a theft case were arrested in the highway town of Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

More than a dozen shops were looted in Banihal on Thursday night, which led to a protest in the town on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Banihal today, SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman said that a gang of five thieves, including their so-called leader, were arrested within 24 hours of their last crime in Banihal town.

He said they were also involved in a series of thefts in Ramban, Banihal , Batote and Qazigund.

He said that efforts were underway to nab more members of the gang who were still at large.

The police officer said Rs 33000 cash and stolen items have been recovered from their possession.