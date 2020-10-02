Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 2, 2020, 9:47 PM

Gang of women thieves busted in Srinagar

"So far, Rs 90,000 stolen cash has been recovered from the arrested group, besides a huge cache of stolen purses, LCD TVs, furnishing items etc.
Haseeb Mughal, SSP (Srinagar) during a Media Briefing in Srinagar/GK
Haseeb Mughal, SSP (Srinagar) during a Media Briefing in Srinagar/GK

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that they have busted a gang of women burglars in Srinagar by arresting five women thieves who were involved in pickpocketing and other theft related incidents in busy market areas of the city.

Speaking to the media here, Haseeb Mughal, SSP (Srinagar), said that a group of eight thieves has been arrested, of which five are women.

“The women would get close to females shopping in busy markets like Gonikhan and other places and snatch their purses and later buy goods for their own houses using the stolen cash. Some of these women would wear ‘pherans’ (a traditional outfit in Kashmir) and would operate in Gonikhan, Maharajabazar, L.D. Hospital and Hari Singh High Street areas in Srinagar.

“This group would target rural women who came to Srinagar from various districts for marriage related shopping. The arrest of one woman of the group who was operating as a pickpocket led to the busting of this gang,” Mughal said.

