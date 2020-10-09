Business, GK Top News, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:11 AM

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21, says RBI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:11 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus.

Das also said contraction in economic growth witnessed in the April-June quarter of the fiscal is “behind us” and silver linings are visible, and higlighted the uptick in manufacturing sector, and energy consumption, among others.

According to him, inflation too is likely to ease to the target level in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Latest News
Representational Photo, Source: jpinternational.co.in

Stay-at-home orders cut noise exposure by half: Study

Lt General B S Raju while addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Militant recruitment witnesses a spurt in Kashmir, says army commander

Representational Image. Photo Source: fateclick.com

COVID-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

The Retail inflation (CPI), which the RBI factors in its monetary policy, has remained above 6 per cent in the recent months. The government has tasked RBI to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The governor said GDP is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the fiscal ending March 2021.

Das also said growth is likely to pick up in the second half of the fiscal and enter into the positive zone in the January-March quarter

The spread of coronavirus and resultant lockdown had severely hit the economic activities in the country.

Tagged in ,
Related News