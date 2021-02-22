Girl, 23, dies in scooty accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

A 23-year-old girl died after falling from a two-wheeler in Nachlana area of Ramsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir late Sunday evening.

Reports said that Iqra Iqbal, 23, daughter of Mohammad Iqbal Mian of Tulbagh Banihal, left for her home from Jammu where she was putting up with her father.

However, the duo got stuck in a traffic jam at Nachlana following which their family sent them a scooty to get back home quickly.

A police official said that Jan fell from the scooty and sustained injuries in chest after which she was shifted to Banihal hospital in an unconscious condition. However the transit was delayed due to the traffic jam at the time, the official said.

As per SHO Ramsoo Police Station, Mohammad Anayat, doctors declared her dead on arrival at the hospital at around 10 pm Sunday.

Anayat said a case under section 279 / 304A has been registered at Police Station Ramsoo.

Pertinently, the girl was pursuing graduation at Government Degree College, Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.