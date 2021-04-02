Girl among two injured in clashes near encounter site in Kakapora Pulwama

A girl was among two persons injured during clashes with the security forces near the site of a gunfight in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.



Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that two civilians including a girl were injured in clashes near the encounter site.



Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore, Dr. Gulzar Ahmad said that they received two injured persons – both from Samboora – at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Pampore, who were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.



He identified them as Ishrat Jan (25), daughter of Abdul Aziz Dar of Samboora Pulwama who has bullet injury in right buttock and Ghulam Nabi Dar (42), son of Ali Muhammad Dar of Samboora Pulwama, who has multiple pellet injuries.



The gunfight is underway at Ghat Mohalla in Kakapora since early today.