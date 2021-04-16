'Give them love': Srinagar admin advises teachers to refrain from misbehaving with students

The district administration Srinagar has advised the teaching community, especially private coaching centres, to refrain from misbehaving with students and provide them a cordial atmosphere while teaching.

The directive from the administration comes two days after a teacher at a private coaching centre was arrested by Srinagar Police for slapping a student 20 times at a coaching institute. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday, the district administration had summoned the management of the coaching centre to appear before the court to record their statement in the matter before further proceedings are made under the law.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the Additional District Magistrate Srinagar Haneef Balkhi said it has been observed from various educational institutions and coaching centres that the teachers are not courteous with the students.

“Though there are examples of great teachers all around but we are finding that an element of rudeness has crept in which has to be shunned because the students are innocent and more depression is faced by the student community these days,” he said.

He said the students need more kindness than elders. “There is a need for guidance and counseling of teachers to students but teachers should shun away rudeness and act as real torch bearers and treat the students with kindness,” he said.

He said the teachers need to be more polite because teaching is a noble profession.

“Acting against a teacher morally doesn’t look good,” he said while referring to the recent incident, which had triggered outrage.

He said they are receiving complaints against teachers for misbehaving with kids which is unacceptable. “The teachers should refrain from doing this or be ready to face action. Students should be given love and proper attention instead of scolding,” he said.