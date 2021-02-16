Glenmark launches kidney cancer treatment drug in India priced 96% lower than innovator brand

Glenmark Pharma on Tuesday launched a generic kidney cancer treatment drug ‘Sunitinib oral capsules’ in India priced 96 per cent lower compared to the innovator brand.



In a regulatory filing, Glenmark Pharma said it launched “SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The drug is launched at a MRP that is approximately 96 per cent lower than the MRP (maximum retail price) compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs 7,000 (50 mg), Rs 3,600 (25 mg) and Rs 1,840 (12.5 mg) per month”.



Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).



Kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) is a disease of uncontrolled cell growth in the lining of small tubes in the kidney.



Quoting Globocan 2020 report, Glenmark said there are close to 40,000 patients with renal cancer in India.



Alok Malik, Group Vice President and Business Head, India Formulations, said, “Oncology is an important focus area for Glenmark. We recognise that advanced kidney cancer is a complex disease and patients in India are faced with limited treatment options. Glenmark is committed to bringing targeted and effective medicines at an affordable cost to physicians and their patients”.



Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.39 per cent higher at Rs 492.55 apiece on BSE.