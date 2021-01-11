Latest News, World
Washington,
UPDATED: January 11, 2021, 10:50 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload surpass 90mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,450,284, while the country's death toll soared to 150,999.
Representational Image

Setting yet another grim milestone, the overall global coronavirus caseload has surpassed the 90 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.92 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 90,237,469 and 1,934,096, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 22,385,975 and 374,072, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,105,790), Russia (3,366,715), the UK (3,081,368), France (2,840,864), Turkey (2,326,256), Italy (2,276,491), Spain (2,050,360), Germany (1,929,410), Colombia (1,786,900), Argentina (1,722,217), Mexico (1,534,039), Poland (1,385,522), Iran (1,286,406), South Africa (1,231,597), Ukraine (1,150,265) and Peru (1,026,180), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 203,100.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (133,706), the UK (81,567), Italy (78,755), France (67,885), Russia (60,963), Iran (56,171), Spain (51,874), Colombia (46,114), Argentina (44,495), Germany (40,741), Peru (38,049), South Africa (33,163), Poland (31,189), Indonesia (24,129), Turkey (22,807), Ukraine (20,641) and Belgium (20,038).

