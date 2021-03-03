Latest News, World
March 3, 2021

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 114.7 mn

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,124,527.
The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 114.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 114,794,551 and 2,547,493, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,717,629 and 516,476, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,124,527.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,646,926), Russia (4,220,291), the UK (4,200,700), France (3,843,241), Spain (3,209,048), Italy (2,955,434), Turkey (2,723,316), Germany (2,462,061), Colombia (2,259,599), Argentina (2,118,676), Mexico (2,089,281), Poland (1,719,708), Iran (1,648,174), South Africa (1,514,815), Ukraine (1,405,394), Indonesia (1,347,026), Peru (1,332,939), Czech Republic (1,252,242) and The Netherlands (1,111,364), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 257,361, followed by Mexico (186,152) on the third place and India (157,248) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (123,530), Italy (98,288), France (87,373), Russia (85,458), Germany (70,698), Spain (69,879), Iran (60,267), Colombia (59,972), Argentina (52,192) and South Africa (50,271).

