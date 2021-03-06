Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 11:03 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 116 mn

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,173,761.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 11:03 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 116 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.57 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 116,030,165 and 2,578,988, respectively.

Trending News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,889,879 and 522,752, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,173,761.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,869,227), Russia (4,252,876), the UK (4,219,788), France (3,918,397), Spain (3,149,012), Italy (3,023,129), Turkey (2,757,460), Germany (2,493,887), Colombia (2,269,582), Argentina (2,141,854), Mexico (2,112,508), Poland (1,766,490), Iran (1,673,470), South Africa (1,518,979), Ukraine (1,433,200), Indonesia (1,368,069), Peru (1,349,847), Czech Republic (1,299,002) and The Netherlands (1,125,299), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

Representational Photo

Three schools closed in Budgam after teachers, students test Covid-19 positive

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 262,770, followed by Mexico (188,866) on the third place and India (157,548) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,495), Italy (99,271), France (88,412), Russia (86,821), Germany (71,693), Spain (71,138), Iran (60,512), Colombia (60,300), Argentina (52,784) and South Africa (50,566).

Tagged in
Related News