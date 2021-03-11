Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:30 PM

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 117.9 mn

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,262,707.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:30 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 117.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.61 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 117,980,987 and 2,618,490, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,150,068 and 529,102, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,262,707.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed Coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,202,415), Russia (4,302,726), the UK (4,247,879), France (4,022,400), Spain (3,178,442), Italy (3,123,368), Turkey (2,821,943), Germany (2,532,855), Colombia (2,285,960), Argentina (2,169,694), Mexico (2,137,884), Poland (1,828,313), Iran (1,715,162), South Africa (1,524,174), Ukraine (1,465,265), Indonesia (1,398,578), Peru (1,380,023), Czech Republic (1,351,195) and the Netherlands (1,148,836), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 270,549, followed by Mexico (191,789) on the third place and India (158,063) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,222), Italy (100,811), France (89,707), Russia (88,773), Germany (72,658), Spain (71,961), Iran (60,928), Colombia (60,773), Argentina (53,359) and South Africa (51,015).

Tagged in , ,
Related News