Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 11:08 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 118.4 mn

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,285,561.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 11:08 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 118.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 118,455,993 and 2,628,543, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,214,421 and 530,712, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,285,561.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,277,717), Russia (4,311,893), the UK (4,254,714), France (4,050,558), Spain (3,178,356), Italy (3,149,017), Turkey (2,835,989), Germany (2,546,526), Colombia (2,290,539), Argentina (2,177,898), Mexico (2,144,486), Poland (1,849,424), Iran (1,723,470), South Africa (1,525,648), Ukraine (1,474,452), Indonesia (1,403,722), Peru (1,387,457), Czech Republic (1,365,724) and the Netherlands (1,154,257), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Photo Courtesy: GNS

Two killed as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 272,889, followed by Mexico (192,491) on the third place and India (158,189) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,403), Italy (101,184), France (89,984), Russia (89,224), Germany (72,968), Spain (72,085), Iran (61,016), Colombia (60,858), Argentina (53,493) and South Africa (51,110).

Tagged in
Related News