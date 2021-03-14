Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 10:04 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119.4 mn

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,439,558.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 10:04 AM
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 119.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.64 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 119,472,317 and 2,647,235, respectively.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 15 March 2021

Commissioner SMC reviews waste collection initiative

Workshop on Building activities and operation held

KU's DSW organises online debate for college, university students

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,399,317 and 534,275, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,439,558.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,333,728), Russia (4,331,396), the UK (4,267,015), France (4,105,527), Italy (3,201,838), Spain (3,183,704), Turkey (2,866,012), Germany (2,569,864), Colombia (2,299,082), Argentina (2,192,025), Mexico (2,157,771), Poland (1,889,360), Iran (1,739,360), South Africa (1,528,414), Ukraine (1,500,873), Indonesia (1,414,741), Peru (1,402,610), Czech Republic (1,392,108) and the Netherlands (1,166,923), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

Promoting Kashur in foreign land

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 15 March 2021

Commissioner SMC reviews waste collection initiative

Workshop on Building activities and operation held

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 277,102, followed by Mexico (193,851) on the third place and India (158,446) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,701), Italy (101,881), France (90,376), Russia (90,169), Germany (73,369), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,142), Colombia (61,046), Argentina (53,646) and South Africa (51,261).

Tagged in
Related News