Washington,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 9:43 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 121.7 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,664,869 and 539,659, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 121.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.68 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,714,255 and 2,689,898, respectively.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,780,820 cases and 287,499 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,474,605), Russia (4,378,656), the UK (4,294,327), France (4,241,963), Italy (3,306,711), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,950,603), Germany (2,628,629), Colombia (2,319,293), Argentina (2,226,753), Mexico (2,175,462), Poland (1,984,248), Iran (1,778,645), Ukraine (1,553,659), South Africa (1,533,961), Indonesia (1,443,853), Czech Republic (1,439,019), Peru (1,435,598) and the Netherlands (1,196,045), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 195,908 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,216), the UK (126,163), Italy (103,855), Russia (92,266), France (91,833), Germany (74,271), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,636), Iran (61,581), Argentina (54,386) and South Africa (51,724).

