Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:02 PM

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 121 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,604,820 and 538,050, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall number of global COVID -19 cases has surpassed 121 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.67 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,139,773 and 2,679,932, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,604,820 and 538,050, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,693,838 cases and 284,775 fatalities

The other countries with more than a million confirmed Coronavirus cases are India (11,438,734), Russia (4,368,943), the UK (4,287,996), France (4,169,274), Italy (3,281,810), Spain (3,206,116), Turkey (2,930,554), Germany (2,610,769), Colombia (2,314,154), Argentina (2,218,425), Mexico (2,175,628), Poland (1,956,974), Iran (1,771,115),Ukraine (1,538,516), South Africa (1,532,497), Indonesia (1,437,283), Peru (1,427,064), Czech Republic (1,426,991) and the Netherlands (1,189,707), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 195,907 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,044), the UK (126,068), Italy (103,432), Russia (91,815), France (91,340), Germany (74,043), Spain (72,793), Colombia (61,498), Iran (61,492), Argentina (54,231) and South Africa (51,634).

