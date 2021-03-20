Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 11:27 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 122.2 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,728,104 and 541,096, respectively, according to the CSSE.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 11:27 AM
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,248,381 and 2,700,817, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

MeT forecasts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Protest in Bandipora against woman's 'murder'

Baramulla protests against Rizvi's act

Six-year-old 'administered' expired injections in Shopian

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,728,104 and 541,096, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,871,390 cases and 290,314 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,871,390), Russia (4,388,268), the UK (4,299,200), France (4,242,145), Italy (3,332,418), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,971,633), Germany (2,645,199), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,234,913), Mexico (2,187,910), Poland (2,010,244), Iran (1,786,265), Ukraine (1,569,596), South Africa (1,535,423), Indonesia (1,450,132), Czech Republic (1,449,696), Peru (1,443,521) and the Netherlands (1,203,622), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

MeT forecasts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Representational Image

COVID-19 resurgence: Over 40k new cases in India, highest in nearly four months

PM to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan 2021 on March 22

New generation should contribute towards nation building: LG Sinha

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,219 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,370), the UK (126,263), Italy (104,241), Russia (92,704), France (91,833), Germany (74,466), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,649), Argentina (54,476) and South Africa (52,035).

Tagged in
Related News