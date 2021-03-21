Global Covid-19 caseload tops 122.7 mn

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 122.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.





In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,736,841 and 2,708,557, respectively.





The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,782,302 and 541,909, respectively, according to the CSSE.





Brazil follows in the second place with 11,950,459 cases and 292,752 fatalities.





The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,555,284), Russia (4,397,816), the UK (4,304,839), France (4,277,183), Italy (3,356,331), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,992,694), Germany (2,658,851), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,241,739), Mexico (2,187,910) and Poland (2,036,700), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,219 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,558), the UK (126,359), Italy (104,642), Russia (93,090), France (92,119), Germany (74,657), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,724), Argentina (54,517 and South Africa (52,082).



