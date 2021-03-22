Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 10:13 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 123.1 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,818,157 and 542,356, respectively, according to the CSSE.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 10:13 AM
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 123.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.71 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 123,135,920 and 2,714,606, respectively.

Trending News
File Photo/GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Four LeT militants killed, soldier injured in Shopian gunfight

GK File Photo

Three unidentified militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Kashmir Ink | Monday, 22 Mar 2021

DDC Kupwara kick starts Plantation drive at GHSS Nagri

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,818,157 and 542,356, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,998,223 cases and 294,042 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,599,130), Russia (4,407,031), the UK (4,310,195), France (4,277,786), Italy (3,376,376), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (3,013,122), Germany (2,670,001), Colombia (2,337,230), Argentina (2,245,771), Mexico (2,193,639) and Poland (2,058,550), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
File Photo/GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Four LeT militants killed, soldier injured in Shopian gunfight

GK File Photo

Three unidentified militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Hackers hit computer maker Acer with $50mn ransomware attack

Giving 'wheels' to her passion

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,827 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,755), the UK (126,393), Italy (104,942), Russia (93,457), France (92,119), Germany (74,715), Spain (72,910), Colombia (62,028), Iran (61,797), Argentina (54,545), South Africa (52,111) and Peru (50,085).

Tagged in
Related News