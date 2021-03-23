Latest News, World
Washington ,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 11:31 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 123.6 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,867,412 and 542,888, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 123.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.72 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 123,627,191 and 2,722,203, respectively.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,047,526 cases and 295,425 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,646,081), Russia (4,416,226), France (4,358,910), the UK (4,315,602), Italy (3,390,181), Spain (3,228,803), Turkey (3,035,338), Germany (2,678,262), Colombia (2,342,278), Argentina (2,252,172), Mexico (2,195,772) and Poland (2,073,129), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 198,036 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,967), the UK (126,411), Italy (105,328), Russia (93,812), France (92,776), Germany (74,824), Spain (73,543), Colombia (62,148), Iran (61,877), Argentina (54,671), South Africa (52,196) and Peru (50,198).

