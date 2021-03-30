Global Covid-19 caseload tops 127.5 mn

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 127.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 127,528,304 and 2,790,109, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,321,943 and 549,892, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,573,615 cases and 313,866 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,039,644), France (4,615,290), Russia (4,477,916), the UK (4,351,668), Italy (3,544,957), Spain (3,270,825), Turkey (3,240,577), Germany (2,794,949), Colombia (2,382,730), Argentina (2,308,597), Poland (2,267,964) and Mexico (2,226,550), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 201,623 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (161,843), the UK (126,857), Italy (108,350), Russia (96,413), France (95,114), Germany (75,991), Spain (75,199), Colombia (62,955), Iran (62,478), Argentina (55,449), South Africa (52,710), Poland (51,932) and Peru (51,469).