Washington ,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:16 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 128.1 mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,393,026 and 550,955, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 128.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 128,152,416 and 2,803,009, respectively.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,658,109 cases and 317,646 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,095,855), France (4,646,014), Russia (4,486,078), the UK (4,355,867), Italy (3,561,012), Turkey (3,277,880), Spain (3,275,819), Germany (2,818,630), Colombia (2,397,731), Argentina (2,332,765), Poland (2,288,826) and Mexico (2,232,910), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 201,623 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (202,633), India (162,114), the UK (126,912), Italy (108,879), Russia (96,817), France (95,495), Germany (76,389), Spain (75,305), Colombia (63,255), Iran (62,569), Argentina (55,736), South Africa (52,788), Poland (52,392) and Peru (51,635).

