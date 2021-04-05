Latest News, World
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 9:39 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 131.1mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,196,109 and 2,851,973, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,953,597 cases and 331,433 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,392,260), France (4,802,545), Russia (4,520,879), the UK (4,371,393), Italy (3,650,247), Turkey (3,445,052), Spain (3,300,965), Germany (2,886,029), Colombia (2,437,197), Poland (2,415,584), Argentina (2,383,537) and Mexico (2,247,357), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,011 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (164,623), the UK (127,078), Italy (111,030), Russia (98,713), France (96,808), Germany (77,022), Spain (75,698), Colombia (64,094), Iran (63,160), Argentina (56,199), Poland (54,941), South Africa (52,987) and Peru (52,625).

