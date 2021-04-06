Latest News, World
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 131.6mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,777,338 and 555,403, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,696,594 and 2,859,357, respectively.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,589,067), France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), the UK (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944), Turkey (3,529,601), Spain (3,311,325), Germany (2,903,036), Colombia (2,456,409), Poland (2,448,463), Argentina (2,407,159) and Mexico (2,250,458), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,147 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,101), the UK (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), France (97,005), Germany (77,070), Spain (75,783), Colombia (64,293), Iran (63,332), Argentina (56,471), Poland (55,005), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (52,995).

