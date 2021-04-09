Latest News, World
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 10:43 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 133.7mn

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,000,053 and 560,084, respectively, according to the CSSE.
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 10:43 AM
GK File/Mir Imran
GK File/Mir Imran

 The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 133.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 133,796,725 and 2,900,922, respectively.

Trending News
Representational Pic (GK File Picture)

Fire guts two buildings in Pulwama sub jail

File Photo [Image for representational purpose]

Fresh exchange of fire reported after nightlong lull in Shopian

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Tral

Convene All Party Meet: PC to PM Modi

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,000,053 and 560,084, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,279,857 cases and 345,025 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,928,574), France (5,000,023), Russia (4,563,026), the UK (4,384,954), Italy (3,717,602), Turkey (3,689,866), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (2,966,789), Poland (2,499,507), Colombia (2,492,081), Argentina (2,473,751), Mexico (2,267,019) and Iran (2,006,934), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Pic (GK File Picture)

Fire guts two buildings in Pulwama sub jail

File Photo [Image for representational purpose]

Fresh exchange of fire reported after nightlong lull in Shopian

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Tral

Bhuvneshwar Kumar nominated for ICC monthly award

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 206,146 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,862), the UK (127,224), Italy (112,861), Russia (100,158), France (98,196), Germany (78,049), Spain (76,179), Colombia (65,014), Iran (63,884), Argentina (57,122), Poland (56,659), Peru (53,978) and South Africa (53,173).

Tagged in
Related News