Latest News
IANS
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 12:08 PM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 146.8mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,960,172 cases.
Representational Image
Representational Image

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 146.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.10 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 146,830,782 and 3,106,384, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,077,076 and 572,200, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,960,172 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,340,787), France (5,559,121), Russia (4,708,640), Turkey (4,629,969), the UK (4,420,443), Italy (3,962,674), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,306,692), Argentina (2,860,884), Colombia (2,774,464), Poland (2,758,856), Iran (2,396,204) and Mexico (2,328,391), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 390,797 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,947), India (192,311), the UK (127,681), Italy (119,238), Russia (106,434), France (103,017), Germany (81,671), Spain (77,591), Colombia (71,351), Iran (69,574), Poland (65,415), Argentina (61,644), Peru (59,724) and South Africa (54,148).

